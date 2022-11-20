Mangaluru Auto Blast Accused Shareeq's Home Raided, Bomb Squad At Site

The police recovered a "burnt pressure cooker with batteries" inside the autorickshaw.

The rented Mysuru home of the main accused in the Mangaluru autorickshaw blast incident was raided on Sunday, the police said. Additionally, a bomb squad has been deployed in the area for a combing operation.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Shareeq, took the one-room accommodation on rent last month. He had told the owner of the house that he was in the city for "mobile repair training".

The autorickshaw blast that took place on Saturday was not accidental but an "act of terror with the intention to cause serious damage", the Karnataka police chief said earlier today.

