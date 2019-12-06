'Dangerous': Maneka Gandhi Cautions After Telangana Accused Are Shot Dead

Maneka Gandhi spoke to reporters outside parliament.

Hours after all four accused in Telangana veterinarian's gang rape and murder were shot dead by the police during an encounter this morning, BJP's Maneka Gandhi cautioned that the incident may set a "dangerous" precedent.

"Jo bhi hua hai bohot bhayanak hua hai. (Whatever has happened is very dangerous). You can't take law in hands. They would have been hanged anyway. If you will shoot them dead before a fair trial, then what's the point of having a court, police or a legal system," the former union women and child development minister told reporters in the parliament complex.

"We can pick up a gun and shoot anybody then," she added.

Four men accused of raping and killing a young veterinarian in Telangana were shot dead by cops earlier this morning when they were trying to escape from the crime scene where they were taken for a reconstruction as part of investigations. The killing of the four accused in the rape-murder case, which triggered nationwide shock and horror, has sparked mixed reactions across the nation.