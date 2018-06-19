Mandsaur Farmer Deaths: Police Fired In Self-Defense, Says Probe Report Mandsaur Farmer Deaths: The Madhya Pradesh government had admitted that five farmers were killed due to police firing.

Share EMAIL PRINT Farmers' protest demanding better crop prices took a violent turn in Mandsaur last year. (File)



The report says in the situation, police firing on June 6, last year, was "necessary and legal".



Protests by farmers demanding better prices for their crops and a loan waiver took a violent turn in June last year as the police opened fire on the activists.

The government set up an inquiry headed by a retired judge AK Jain.



The Madhya Pradesh government had admitted that five farmers were killed due to police firing, after strongly denying it earlier.



A sixth one died the next day from injuries allegedly due to police action. Those responsible would be punished, state Home Minister Bhupendra Singh said.



The police fired in self-defense in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur where five farmers were killed last year, says the report of an investigation set up by the state government.The report says in the situation, police firing on June 6, last year, was "necessary and legal".Protests by farmers demanding better prices for their crops and a loan waiver took a violent turn in June last year as the police opened fire on the activists. Not a single case was lodged against the police.

The government set up an inquiry headed by a retired judge AK Jain. The Madhya Pradesh government had admitted that five farmers were killed due to police firing, after strongly denying it earlier.A sixth one died the next day from injuries allegedly due to police action. Those responsible would be punished, state Home Minister Bhupendra Singh said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter