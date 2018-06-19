Mandsaur Farmer Deaths: Police Fired In Self-Defense, Says Probe Report

The report says in the situation, police firing on June 6, last year, was "necessary and legal".
Protests by farmers demanding better prices for their crops and a loan waiver took a violent turn in June last year as the police opened fire on the activists. Not a single case was lodged against the police.
The government set up an inquiry headed by a retired judge AK Jain.
CommentsThe Madhya Pradesh government had admitted that five farmers were killed due to police firing, after strongly denying it earlier.
A sixth one died the next day from injuries allegedly due to police action. Those responsible would be punished, state Home Minister Bhupendra Singh said.