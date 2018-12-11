Farmer Body Blames BJP's 'Anti-Farmer Policies' For Poor Poll Performance

The body said the shooting of 5 farmers in Mandsaur was a "turning point" and a political setback for BJP

Even as the BJP is trailing in the election trends, especially in the Hindi heartland of the country, a farmers' body blamed BJP's "anti-farmer" policies for the party's poor electoral performance in the assembly polls today.

The Rashtriya Kisan Manch said that the shooting of five protesting farmers in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur was a "turning point" and a political setback for the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state that voted on November 28.

Shekhar Dixit, the president of the farmers' body, said the incident had dropped enough hints that the BJP was not working in the interests of the farmers.

"The dual nature of the BJP leaders while dealing with the grievances and woes of the farmers led to its poor performance in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh," he said.

Mr Dixit said that farmers' unrest in both Rajathan and Madhya Pradesh has eventually hurt the BJP's electoral prospects in the assembly polls.

"Farmers in both the state were angry over agricultural policy decisions adopted by the BJP governments. There has been agricultural distress in both the BJP ruled states in last five years," Mr Dixit said.

