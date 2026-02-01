Video: Cars Abandoned, Tourists Stranded Near Atal Tunnel Amid Snowfall

More than 1,000 vehicles have been stranded near the Atal Tunnel outside Manali since Sunday night, after heavy snowfall and ice formation on roads brought traffic to a complete halt for the second consecutive day.

Videos circulating on social media showed tourists standing beside abandoned cars in snow-covered surroundings. With no clear way forward, many chose to leave their vehicles behind and make their way on foot from the Atal Tunnel down towards Solang Nallah.

As soon as reports of stranded vehicles emerged, Manali Police deployed teams to the affected routes. Officers were positioned at multiple locations to manage traffic, guide drivers and assist tourists caught in the conditions. Authorities began directing vehicles back towards Manali to ease congestion and reduce the risk of further accidents.

Manali's Deputy Superintendent of Police, KD Sharma, told news agency PTI that he was personally overseeing the operation on the ground.

"I am personally present at the spot with my police team, supervising and managing the ongoing rescue operation. Every possible effort is being made by the police to ensure that all individuals are safely evacuated toward Manali," he said.

"The plan is to clear the snow from the road by using soil, machinery, and, if necessary, urea fertiliser to melt the ice, ensuring that all stranded vehicles and tourists can be safely moved toward Manali," he added.

Police also reached out to the Border Roads Organisation and other relevant agencies, requesting them to send their teams to the site without delay.

With the operation continuing into the second day, authorities appealed to those caught in the disruption to remain calm and work with the rescue teams.

"We request everyone to maintain patience and cooperate with the police administration, as the police are always committed to your service and safety," DSP Sharma said.