Man Who Stole Rs 1 Crore Gold 'Kalash' During Red Fort Event Arrested From UP

A man who allegedly stole two golden 'kalash' (urns) and other valuables worth about Rs 1.5 crore from a Jain religious event within the Red Fort premises in Delhi has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, the police said on Monday.

The accused, Bhushan Verma, was seen on CCTV last week stealing a golden 'jhari' (urn) and a gold coconut weighing approximately 760 grams, as well as a 115-gram gold 'jhari' studded with diamonds, emeralds, and rubies.

These items are used in Jain rituals.

The incident occurred on September 3 during the 'Daslakshan Mahaparv', a 10-day religious event which began on August 28 at the August 15 Park in the Red Fort premises.

Verma, who dressed in a traditional dhoti-kurta to blend in with devotees, does not belong to the Jain community, police sources said.

He also faces multiple police cases, sources added.

The items belonged to a businessman, Sudhir Jain, who brought them for rituals daily.

"The thief took advantage of the crowd. The gems are just for aesthetics. But the 'kalash' is linked to our sentiments. We can't put a value on such an object," Mr Jain told reporters.