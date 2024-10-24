Man Who Sent Death Threat To Salman Khan Arrested From Jharkhand: Cops

Actor Salman Khan's security has been increased after the death of his close friend Baba Siddique.

Mumbai Police have arrested a man from Jamshedpur who had threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore.

According to the Mumbai Police, it registered a case against an unknown person and started an investigation after Mumbai Traffic Police received a threatening message.

"With the help of local police in Jamshedpur, an investigation was done and today the person who sent the message was arrested. He will be brought to Mumbai," the police said.

Earlier on October 21, the Mumbai police received an apology from the same sender who threatened Mr Khan on October 18, stating that the message was "sent by mistake."

The initial threat message was sent to the number of Mumbai Traffic Police's control room on October 18.

A few days later, the Mumbai Traffic Police received another message from the same number, in which the individual who had issued a threat apologised, claiming the message was sent by mistake.

According to Mumbai police, the location of the person who sent this message was tracked from Jharkhand.

The person who sent the message claimed to be close to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang and claimed to put the actor's life in danger if not provided with the extortion money.

The sender claimed, "Don't take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay Rs 5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique's."

The Worli Police filed a case in connection to the threat message received by the Mumbai traffic police.

The incident came in the backdrop of the recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan made a return to Bigg Boss 18 just days after the demise of his close friend and NCP leader, Baba Siddique.

In the latest episode, the actor admitted he didn't want to be back on the show, but his work commitments brought him there.

The superstar shared that he didn't feel like meeting anyone, given the difficult situation he was going through.

