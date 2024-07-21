Man Who Punched Pune Woman In Road Rage Case Arrested Along With Wife

The video of the incident has gone viral

An elderly man and his wife have been arrested in Pune for allegedly assaulting a woman who was travelling on a scooter with two children yesterday, the police said.

In a shocking incident of road rage, Swapnil Kekre - who was allegedly angry because he wasn't given space to overtake - pulled the woman's hair and punched her twice with such force that her nose began bleeding extensively.

A case was registered against Swapnil Kekre after Jerlyn D'Silva, a digital content creator, posted a video narrating her ordeal.

Jerlyn D'Silva claimed she was on the Pashan-Baner Link Road on a scooter with her two children and Mr Kekre in his car had been speeding behind them for nearly 2 km.

She said she moved her scooter to the left of the road, not wanting to come in the car's way, but the man overtook her and stopped in front of her scooter.

"He got out of the car very furiously. He punched me twice and pulled my hair. I had two kids, he didn't care about them. How safe is this city? Why are people behaving like maniacs? I had two kids with me, kuch bhi ho sakta tha (anything could have happened)... A woman helped me," Ms D'Silva said in the video, with blood around her nose and mouth.

Speaking to NDTV, Ms D'Silva's uncle, Vishal, said she called him after the incident and told him that the man assaulted her for "no reason".

"She told me the man in the car assaulted her for no reason. The scooter didn't touch his car. He probably did it just to show how powerful he was. The man's wife was with him but she didn't try to stop him. The children weren't hurt physically but they were scared and screaming," he said.

The incident occurred exactly two months after a 17-year-old allegedly drunk boy rammed his Porsche into two 24-year-old techies in Pune, killing them on the spot. He is out on bail.

Last week, the 25-year-old allegedly drunk son of a politician hit a poultry truck while speeding in his SUV in the city, leaving its two occupants seriously injured. He fled but was caught and a case has been registered against him.