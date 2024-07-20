Woman On Scooter With 2 Kids Punched, Left Bleeding In Pune Road Rage Case

The police said they are in the process of registering a complaint.

A woman travelling on a scooter with two children in Pune was punched in the face by an elderly man in a car who was allegedly angry because he wasn't given space to overtake. The woman's hair was pulled and she was punched twice with such force that her nose began bleeding extensively.

Posting a video narrating her ordeal, Jerlyn D'Silva, a digital content creator, claimed she was on the Pashan-Baner Link Road on a scooter with her children and a man in a car had been speeding behind them for nearly 2 km. She said she stuck to the left of the road, not wanting to come in the car's way, but the man overtook her and stopped in front of her scooter.

"He got out of the car very furiously. He punched me twice and pulled my hair. I had two kids, he didn't care about them. How safe is this city? Why are people behaving like maniacs? I had two kids with me, kuch bhi ho sakta tha (anything could have happened)... A woman helped me," she says in the video, with blood around her nose and mouth.

An official of the Chaturshringi Police Station said that the woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and the process of registering a complaint is on.

The incident occurred exactly two months after a 17-year-old allegedly drunk boy rammed his Porsche into two 24-year-old techies in Pune, killing them on the spot. He is out on bail.

Earlier this week, the 25-year-old allegedly drunk son of a politician hit a poultry truck while speeding in his SUV in the city, leaving its two occupants seriously injured. He fled but was caught and a case has been registered against him.