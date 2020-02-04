Man Who Opened Fire At Delhi's Shaheen Bagh Is An AAP Member: Police

Kapil Gujjar had fired in the air at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday (File)

The man who opened fire at Shaheen Bagh last week is a member of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the police told reporters today. Kapil Gujjar, 25 -- who allegedly shouted "Jai Sri Ram" as he fired shots standing near police barricades -- has confessed to being a member of AAP, officers of the Crime Branch said.

On Saturday, the man had fired in the air at Shaheen Bagh, a stone's throw from where hundreds of women and children were siting. While being led away by the police, he was heard saying: "Humare desh mein sirf Hinduon ki chalegi aur kisi ki nahi (in our country only Hindus will prevail)."