Man Who Opened Fire At Delhi's Shaheen Bagh Is An AAP Member: Police

Kapil Gujjar, 25 -- who allegedly shouted "Jai Sri Ram" as he fired shots standing near police barricades -- has confessed to being a member of AAP, officers of the Crime Branch said.

Man Who Opened Fire At Delhi's Shaheen Bagh Is An AAP Member: Police

Kapil Gujjar had fired in the air at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday (File)

New Delhi:

The man who opened fire at Shaheen Bagh last week is a member of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the police told reporters today. Kapil Gujjar, 25 -- who allegedly shouted "Jai Sri Ram" as he fired shots standing near police barricades -- has confessed to being a member of AAP, officers of the Crime Branch said.

On Saturday, the man had fired in the air at Shaheen Bagh, a stone's throw from where hundreds of women and children were siting. While being led away by the police, he was heard saying: "Humare desh mein sirf Hinduon ki chalegi aur kisi ki nahi (in our country only Hindus will prevail)."

Comments
Kapil GujjarShaheen BaghAam Aadmi Party

Related

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Follow NDTV for live coverage of Delhi Elections 2020 and Union Budget 2020

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News