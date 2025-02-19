Man Who Accused KCR Of Corruption In Kaleshwaram Project Found Murdered: Cops

A man, who had moved a court against former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and others accusing them of corruption in the construction of the Medigadda barrage as part of Kaleshwaram project, was found murdered on Wednesday in Jayashankar Bhupalpally town, police said.

Police, however, ruled out any political angle over the incident, saying the man, N Rajalingamurthy in his 50s, was stabbed to death over some land disputes by two unidentified persons.

Two persons waylaid Rajalingamurthy when he was going on a motor-cycle on Wednesday at around 7.30 pm and stabbed him, a police official said, adding he died while being shifted to a hospital.

A case was registered and a further probe is on, police said.

Rajalingamurthy had earlier filed a private complaint in October 2023 in the court, seeking registration of an FIR against KCR and others after some piers of the Medigadda barrage "sank".

KCR, along with his nephew and former minister T Harish Rao, subsequently approached the Telangana High Court, which in December last year suspended an order passed by the principal district sessions judge in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, allowing a petition against them.

