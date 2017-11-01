Man Wakes Up To Unusual Guest Sleeping In His House: A 12-Foot Crocodile

Highlights Crocodile may have sneaked in from the nearby Satiguda dam in Odisha Villagers captured the crocodile and tied it to a tree Forest officials rescued the crocodile and released it 60 km away

A tribal man had the scare of his life today morning when he found a full-grown crocodile sleeping right inside his house at Munsa village in Odisha's Malkangiri, forest officials said. The 12-feet-long crocodile, weighing 500 kilograms, was suspected to have sneaked in from the nearby Sitaguda dam, they said.Dasarathi Padiami on seeing the huge reptile in his house immediately rushed outside along with his wife, the officials said. He asked his two daughters, who were sleeping in another room, to go to the attic, they said.Hearing his cries for help, villagers gathered and broke the asbestos roof to rescue the children. They then captured the crocodile and tied it to a tree, an official said.A team of forest officials then went to this house and took away the crocodile.The villagers were terrified to see such a huge crocodile for the first time in the area, he said. Malkangiri forest range officer Basudev Naik said they have rescued the crocodile and released it in a water body some 60 km from the village.