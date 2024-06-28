Man Tied Up, Beaten To Death In Kolkata Over Mobile Theft Suspicion: Cops

After being informed about the incident, police reached the hostel and rescued him (Representational)

A man was allegedly beaten to death at a state-run hostel for students in central Kolkata's Bowbazar area on Friday over suspicion of mobile phone theft, police said.

The victim, identified as Irshad Alam (37) -- a resident of Belgachia, used to work as a mechanic at an electronics shop in the Chandni Chowk area, they said.

Mr Irshad had earlier gone to the Udayan Hostel to repair a television, and after some mobile phones went missing over the last few days, he was again called to the hostel this morning, a police officer said.

He was accused of stealing a mobile phone, allegedly tied up and beaten, his family said.

"He had called us from the hostel and said that the students after accusing him of theft, were demanding money," a relative said.

After being informed about the incident, police reached the hostel and rescued him in a critical condition. He was admitted to the Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, where he died in the afternoon while undergoing treatment, a doctor who treated him said.

Police said they have arrested 14 people, and filed a case under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 365 (kidnapping) and 302 (murder) at the Muchipara police station.

"An investigation is underway," the officer said, adding that those arrested are students and ex-students of various colleges in the city.

