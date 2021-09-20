Man Thrashed On Camera For 'Harassing' Girl In Madhya Pradesh; 3 On Run

In the video, Baldau begs for mercy and says he made a mistake, but the blows continue.

A viral video of a man being verbally abused and brutally beaten up has prompted the police in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh to register a case against three people.

Police have said 28-year-old Baldau Jadhav was assaulted by relatives of a girl after he allegedly harassed her. They said the three accused are on the run and efforts are on to catch them.

In the video, Baldau is seen with a belt fastened around his neck. While one man is seen holding the belt, the other beats up Baldau with a stick. Baldau falls to the ground, begs for mercy and keeps saying that he has made a mistake, but the blows and expletives continue.

In Rewa a 28-year-old man was beaten up for allegedly teasing a girl, one of the accused is holding a belt tied around the neck of the victim while another person is hitting him with a stick.The victim had recently been released from jail in a extortion case pic.twitter.com/8VcmFPmYve — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) September 20, 2021

One of the men, who is recording the video, asks the others to stop the assault, warning them that Baldau may die. However, the assault continues, with one of the men dragging Baldau with the belt and the other raining blows.

He is seen bleeding from the mouth and blood stains appear on his clothes as the man holding the belt also joins in.

Speaking to the media, Additional Superintendent of Police Shivkumar Verma said, "The person who was beaten up is Baldau Jadhav. He went to jail in an extortion case and was recently released. He allegedly harassed a girl and was beaten up by her relatives. We have registered a case against three people under IPC Section 327 (voluntarily causing hurt). They are on the run and efforts are on to catch them."

Asked about recent incidents of assault that came to light after videos went viral, the police officer said that when people spot an incident of assault, they should inform the police immediately. "There is a mobile phone in every hand. Someone shoots a video, makes it viral after 8-10 days. We request people to inform the police immediately so that a case is lodged and action taken."