Man Summoned By CBI In Case Of Bofors Spare Parts Supply Found Dead

Man summoned by CBI for probe into allegedly fake spare parts supply for Bofors found dead

The junior works manager of Guns Carriage Factory (GCF) was found dead in a drain on Tuesday, the police said. SC Kathua, 45, was missing since January 17 after being summoned by the CBI in connection with the alleged supply of Chinese-spare parts for production of indigenised Bofors guns used by the Army.

A blood-stained blade was also found near body of Mr Kathua. The body, which was found in the factory area behind Section 2 region of GCF, was severely decomposed.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem. The family of Mr Kathua suspect murder, however, the police believe that he committed suicide.

His wife Mausami Khatua had filed a missing report with Ghamapur police station in Jabalpur on January 18.

Earlier in July 2017, the CBI had filed a case against Delhi-based firm the Gun Carriage Factory, for selling fake Chinese spare parts to the ordnance factory, which come under the production department of the Defence Ministry.

The CBI had registered a First Information Report (FIR) of cheating and forgery against unknown officials of the factory, accusing them of conspiring with the Delhi-based firm, which was chosen to supply parts for the manufacture of the artillery guns.