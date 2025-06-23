Andhra Man Found Dead Month After Wedding, Family Blames 'Wife's Affair'

Weeks after Raja Raghuvanshi's chilling murder on honeymoon, a man in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool has been found dead a month after his wedding, and his newlywed wife and her mother have been detained. Tejeswar, 32, went missing on June 17, a month after the wedding on May 18. His body has now been found in a canal. He worked as a private land surveyor and a dance teacher.

Tejeswar's family has alleged that his wife, Ishwarya, was in an extramarital affair and has accused her of plotting his murder. Police have detained Ishwarya and her mother, Sujatha, and are questioning them. A senior officer told the media that the probe was on, but refused to confirm or reject Tejeswar's family's allegations.

According to Tejeswar's family, Ishwarya's mother, Sujatha, works at a bank. Ishwarya was in a relationship with a bank employee, they claimed. Parallely, she was in a relationship with Tejeswar and the two agreed to marry. The wedding was scheduled for February, but had to be postponed after Ishwarya went missing. She later returned, professed her love for Tejeswar and got married.

Tejeswar's family members said they warned him against marrying Ishwarya, but he was adamant. They now suspect that the newlywed woman and her mother plotted his murder.

Tejeswar's death comes amid massive outrage over the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi on his honeymoon. Raja married Sonam on May 11 and they left for a trip to Meghalaya a week later. Raja and Sonam went missing on May 23 and his mutilated body was found in a gorge on June 2. Investigation into the case led to a chilling discovery: Sonam allegedly plotted Raja's murder with her lover. She surrendered to police on June 8 and other accused were arrested too.