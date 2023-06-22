Man, 23, Dies By Suicide After Alleging Police Torture In Andhra Pradesh

The victim's family also allege that police tortured him. (Representational)

A 23-year-old man died allegedly by suicide by jumping in front of a running train in the One Town area of Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

The man identified as Chinna Babu, a resident of a Dalit colony in Thotaveedhi in a selfie video accused police of torturing him and forcing him to confess to stealing a bike, a theft he said he had not committed.

Chinna Babu alleged in the purported video that the police had took him from his home to te police station on Monday morning by showing him a blurred CCTV footage.

"CCTV footage was totally blurred. Police said that I committed theft and they assaulted me in the Nandayala One Town police station till yesterday evening. They(police personnel) are asking me to confess in the bike theft case or else I have to attend the police station regularly and get assaulted by them," the youth alleged in the video.

"I don't have a part in the bike theft case. So why should I confess it? I have the only way that is to die," he said.

Chinna Babu's family also allege that police tortured him and are demanding justice for him.

"He didn't commit the robbery. Police intentionally took him to the station and assaulted him brutally. Instead of identifying the accused they are trying to involve my brother in this case which resulted in suicide. We want justice for him," Prasanth, the brother of the deceased said.

Nandyal Deputy Superintendent of Police C Maheswara Reddy, however, have denied the allegation made by Chinna Babu. The DSP also claimed that Chinna Babu's family members (mother and brother) had given a statement claiming that Babu took the extreme step as he had failed in a love affair.

