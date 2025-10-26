Man Strangles Wife At Delhi Home, Daughter Was Sleeping In Same Room: Cops

A man allegedly killed his wife at their Delhi home and then called the police, claiming the woman died by suicide.

The incident was reported from Keshav Puram in the city.

The man, Dinesh Sharma, strangled his wife, Sushma Sharma, and then informed police that she died by suicide in her room, police said. The accused husband has been arrested.

Upon reaching their home, the cops found the body of the 40-year-old woman on the floor and the couple's 11-year-old daughter was also in the same room. The child, however, was sleeping on the bed, said the cops.

Upon questioning, the man told the cops that he killed his wife by smothering her with a pillow.

The accused husband works as a priest in a temple. Police have taken possession of the woman's body and sent it to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital for post-mortem.

The family says the police are not acting on their concerns, but are instead attempting to hush up the matter.

"She (our sister) died late last evening, around 12 or 1 am. But the police informed us about it only this morning at 6 am," said Ashok Kumar, the victim's brother.

The family alleges that the accused husband had an extramarital affair, and cited it as reason behind the murder.

"The police says that the couple had a domestic quarrel over food and that our brother-in-law killed our sister. But the real reason is our brother-in-law's extramarital affair. Our sister had been complaining to the family about it for years," the brother added.