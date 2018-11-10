Man Stones 87-Year-Old Father To Death In Himachal Pradesh

The exact motive behind the murder was not yet known

Updated: November 10, 2018 21:10 IST
A case was registered against the accused (Representational)

Shimla: 

An 87-year-old man was stoned to death allegedly by his son in Dhama village of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district Saturday, police said.

The victim was identified as Lal Chand.

Daulat Ram, 47, fled away from the spot after killing his father, Kullu SP Shalini Agnihotri said, adding that a police team arrested him from a nearby forest area.

The exact motive behind the murder was not yet known, she said.

A case was registered against Ram under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

