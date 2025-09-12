Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Man Stands On Top Of Train In Nagpur, Gets Electrocuted, Dies

Officials said it isn't clear whether the man was mentally challenged or posing for a social media reel.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Man Stands On Top Of Train In Nagpur, Gets Electrocuted, Dies
People on the platform asked the man to get down, but he didn't listen.

A man standing atop a train died after he accidentally touched a high-tension wire and got electrocuted. 

A video shows the man nonchalantly standing on the roof of the train in Nagpur station around 3.30 pm on Friday while people on the platform call out to him and ask him to get down. "You will die," a man is heard telling him twice. 

Unperturbed, the man takes a couple of steps on the coach and stands still again.

Suddenly, a part of the man's body touches the wire - part of the overhead equipment that powers the train - and there's a flash. The man immediately freezes and drops dead to the platform. 

Officials said it isn't clear whether the man was mentally challenged or posing for a social media reel. 
 

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Train Electrocution, Man On Train Roof
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com