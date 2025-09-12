Man Stands On Top Of Train In Nagpur, Gets Electrocuted, Dies

A man standing atop a train died after he accidentally touched a high-tension wire and got electrocuted.

A video shows the man nonchalantly standing on the roof of the train in Nagpur station around 3.30 pm on Friday while people on the platform call out to him and ask him to get down. "You will die," a man is heard telling him twice.

Unperturbed, the man takes a couple of steps on the coach and stands still again.

Suddenly, a part of the man's body touches the wire - part of the overhead equipment that powers the train - and there's a flash. The man immediately freezes and drops dead to the platform.

Officials said it isn't clear whether the man was mentally challenged or posing for a social media reel.

