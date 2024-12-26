Man Stabs Girlfriend To Death In Assam, Attempts Suicide: Police

A woman was stabbed to death by her boyfriend, who then attempted suicide, in Guwahati on Thursday morning, police said.

The accused, who stabbed himself, is undergoing treatment and will soon be arrested, the police added.

The attack on the woman, Mousumi Gogoi, took place outside her residence in Late Gate area, and was captured on CCTV.

According to Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh, Gogoi was waiting for a vehicle she had booked through an app-based service when the accused, Bhupen Das, arrived in his car and stabbed her before fleeing the spot.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to injuries.

Mr Singh said that Das was later apprehended from near the Housing complex area. "He has self-stabbed himself and is being admitted to the hospital," he said in a post on X.

Police sources said Gogoi had earlier filed a complaint against the man at Pan Bazar Police Station, alleging threat to her life.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, the sources said.