Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Man Stabs Girlfriend To Death In Assam, Attempts Suicide: Police

The accused, who stabbed himself, is undergoing treatment and will soon be arrested, the police added.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Man Stabs Girlfriend To Death In Assam, Attempts Suicide: Police
Mousumi Gogoi was stabbed to death outside her residence.
Guwahati:

A woman was stabbed to death by her boyfriend, who then attempted suicide, in Guwahati on Thursday morning, police said. 

The accused, who stabbed himself, is undergoing treatment and will soon be arrested, the police added. 

The attack on the woman, Mousumi Gogoi, took place outside her residence in Late Gate area, and was captured on CCTV.

According to Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh, Gogoi was waiting for a vehicle she had booked through an app-based service when the accused, Bhupen Das, arrived in his car and stabbed her before fleeing the spot. 

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to injuries. 

Mr Singh said that Das was later apprehended from near the Housing complex area. "He has self-stabbed himself and is being admitted to the hospital," he said in a post on X. 

Police sources said Gogoi had earlier filed a complaint against the man at Pan Bazar Police Station, alleging threat to her life. 

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, the sources said.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Assam, Guwahati, Assam Stabbing
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.