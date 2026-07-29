Man Stabbed To Death, Woman Injured In Delhi Park, Minor Detained

A man was stabbed to death and a woman was critically injured in a park in Delhi's Ashok Vihar area on Wednesday afternoon following an altercation with a group of boys.

Police said Devki, 26, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was present at the Khimman Singh Park in Ashok Vihar with an acquaintance, Sunil, 30. Sunil hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Etah district.

Devki told the police that three to four unidentified boys arrived at the park and an altercation broke out between the two groups over an issue. During the dispute, one of the boys allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked both Devki and Sunil. All the accused fled the scene immediately after the incident.

The police were informed of the incident via a PCR call around 3:33 pm. They rushed to the spot and took both the victims to the hospital, where Sunil died during treatment.

"The man had sustained four stab wounds and was declared brought dead. The woman had received two stab injuries and was referred to a higher centre for advanced treatment due to a possible lung injury," a senior doctor at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital told news agency PTI.

The Delhi Police said that multiple teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused. A case is being registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the police are investigating the matter.

The Delhi Police have also detained a minor in connection with the case and are searching for the remaining accused.