Girl, 16, Stabbed To Death By Man For Rejecting His Proposal Near Kolkata

A 16-year-old girl has died after a man stabbed her repeatedly near Kolkata.

The incident happened in the Chandnibagan area of Mahiyari Khatir Bazar in Howrah's Andul, leading to widespread tensions in the area.

According to Domjur Police, who are investigating the case, the accused Samir Das allegedly attacked the girl while she was returning home on her bicycle. She was inflicted with multiple knife wounds to her neck, hand, and abdomen.

The serious injuries led her to collapse on the road and bleed profusely.

The girl, a class 10 student, was immediately rushed to a private hospital by locals who responded to the incident promptly, from where she was referred to the Howrah District Hospital due to her critical condition. She was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU).

However, hospital sources said she succumbed to her injuries late at night due to excessive blood loss during treatment.

Local residents who responded to the incident earlier on Wednesday had caught the 24-year-old accused and thrashed him, before handing him over to the police. He was initially admitted to the Domjur Rural Hospital.

According to police, preliminary investigations revealed that Samir Das is originally from Mayureshwar in Murshidabad district and worked at a factory in Domjur.

Investigations further suggest the accused, Das, had repeatedly proposed to the girl, but she had rejected him every time, which led to resentment. Police now suspect the attack was motivated by a grudge over her refusal.

The accused has been detained, and a detailed investigation is underway, police said on Thursday. All underlying motivations are being probed, they said.

Meanwhile, tensions and panic prevailed in the Andul area following the incident. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel had arrived on the scene after the incident was reported. Heavy police deployment has been made in the area as the tensions persist.