Man Stabbed To Death After Argument Over Borrowed Money In Mumbai: Cops

A 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Mumbai's Shivajinagar area as a result of a long-standing family dispute and an altercation over repayment of borrowed money, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in MHADA Colony, following which the police have arrested three accused.

Following the attack, victim Riyaz Shaikh (24) was rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Thursday during treatment, an official said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused and the deceased were childhood friends but had been at odds for a long time over family-related issues. The accused had also allegedly lent Rs 1,500 to Shaikh.

On Wednesday night, while Shaikh was sitting near a water tank in front of the building, the accused and his associates allegedly confronted him. A heated argument broke out over the unpaid money, following which the prime accused allegedly stabbed Shaikh in the abdomen with a sharp weapon, police said.

Investigators found that two other accused allegedly assisted him in the attack.

Police have registered a case against three persons in this connection and took all of them into custody.

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