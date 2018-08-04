Man Shot Dead While Trying To Forcibly Enter Farooq Abdullah's Home

A man was shot dead today by security forces after he forcibly entered National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah's home in Jammu. Mr Abdullah was not present at home when the incident took place. One security official was injured.

Police said the man was driving a car and crashed into Mr Abdullah's home in Jammu's Bhatindi area. Top police sources said the unarmed man started vandalising the property after he drove his car inside.

CRPF personnel shot him dead soon after.

"The intruder breached the main gate and went inside. He had a scuffle with the duty officers there. The duty officer was also injured. After that he entered the home. There has been some sort of damage to the articles over there. Subsequently,he was shot dead," police officer Vivek Gupta said.

Police said the man's Aadhaar card revealed that he belonged to Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

"I am aware of the incident that took place at the residence my father & I share in Bhatindi, Jammu. Details are sketchy at the moment. Initial reports suggest an intruder was able to gain entry through the front door & in to the upper lobby of the house," Farooq Abdullah's son Omar tweeted.

More details are awaited.