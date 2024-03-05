No Police Action On Vehicle Theft Complaint, UP Man Sets Himself On Fire

The man has been admitted to a hospital

A man set himself on fire outside a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur allegedly after being upset over police inaction on his pick-up van theft complaint.

He reportedly used petrol to set himself on fire and was rescued by police personnel present at the station.

His family alleged that his vehicle was stolen six months ago and that they had filed a police complaint.

The life-threatening act was also recorded in a video shot by people standing near him.

At least 10 to 12 police personnel were seen trying to extinguish the fire using blankets.

A boy was also seen pouring water on him using a bottle, the video showed.

The man, likely in his 40s, has been identified as Tahir Ali, Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police Ashok Meena said.

He has been admitted to a hospital and is currently better, the officer said.

"We are currently investigating the incident and trying to find out why he took this step," Mr Meena said.

"We will take strict action against those who are at fault," he added.