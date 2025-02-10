Man Requests HDFC To Change Relationship Manager, Bank Responds

A Gurugram man requested his bank's customer care support to help him change his relationship manager. Their response left him stunned. The bank, instead of resolving the issue, asked him to speak to the same relationship manager and get his concerns addressed.

In a LinkedIn post, Jayanta Chaudhuri, a marketing expert, shared his experience of reaching out to HDFC Bank with the request to change his current relationship manager, whom he called "incompetent to the hilt."

Tagging HDFC Bank, Mr Chaudhuri wrote, "HDFC Bank Customer Care team is brilliant. Told them that I wanted a change in my Relationship Manager, who is incompetent to the hilt. They wrote back and told me to contact him to do the needful. Pure genius!"

As soon as the post went viral, HDFC Bank commented on the post and assured him that they would resolve the matter as quickly as possible. Anay, the Service Manager at HDFC Bank, asked him to share details using a link provided in the comment section.

He wrote, "We totally understand you're looking for a change with your Relationship Manager, and we're on it. To help us speed things up, could you share more details using reference number TT04022528616? Once we have everything, we'll make sure to handle it with urgency and get it resolved. We appreciate you bringing this to our attention, and we'll get this sorted for you right away!"

But even before this comment came, people posted about similar experiences with the bank.

A person said, "HDFC Bank is getting worse day by day. I also had similar concerns and requested the bank to change my RM. And I received the same answer....and interestingly, I had to route my complaint through the RM to change him. So obviously, zero result."

"Worst service, customer care executives are not trained, and the Relationship Manager is only for formality. However, he is good for nothing," wrote another.

This wasn't the first time such an issue came to light. One of Axis Bank's customers also shared a similar story under the post, claiming that when she requested a change in her Relationship Manager, the customer care team instructed her to contact the same RM.