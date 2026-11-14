Man Chews 'Rasgulla' Shaped Bomb Served By Friend In Madhya Pradesh, Dies As It Explodes

A 35-year-old man died after a country-made bomb resembling a 'rasgulla', allegedly fed to him as a prank by his friend, exploded in his mouth in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district, police said.
The incident took place at around 8 pm on November 10, Kotwali police station in-charge Durga Prasad Nagpure told reporters on Friday.
"Rajendra was served a country-made bomb, which resembled a rasgulla, by his friend as a joke. The bomb exploded in his mouth when he chewed it. He was brought to the district hospital in a serious condition, where he died," Nagpure said.
#WATCH | Dindori, Madhya Pradesh: SHO Durga Prasad Nagpure said, "The incident took place on the night of the 10th. Rajendra Barotiya, a resident of Padariya Chhata, was sitting in the courtyard of his home, warming himself by a fire. Ram Bhagat Barotiya, who lives in the same neighbourhood, approached him and sat down; as they were family members, they began to converse. During the conversation, Ram Bhagat handed him a 'pig-killing bomb', claiming it was a 'rasgulla' and suggesting he eat it. Without realising what it was, Rajendra consumed it, causing the device to detonate inside his mouth. The explosion resulted in severe, catastrophic injuries to his mouth. Family members were present at the scene; they immediately rushed him to the hospital, where Rajendra Barotiya subsequently passed away. Following his death, a case of culpable homicide was registered, and the accused, Ram Bhagat, has been taken into police custody. Upon investigating the origin of the explosive device, it was discovered that it had been provided by a local villager named Dharmu Saraiya, who has also been taken into custody. Interrogation is currently underway. An FIR has been registered under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Explosives Act, and further legal action is being taken." (12.11)— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2026
The friend, identified as Rambhagat, has told police that one Dharmu gave him this country-made bomb, he added.
A case has been registered against Rambhagat under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act, the official said.
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