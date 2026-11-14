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Man Chews 'Rasgulla' Shaped Bomb Served By Friend In Madhya Pradesh, Dies As It Explodes

The friend, identified as Rambhagat, has told police that one Dharmu gave him this country-made bomb, police said.

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Man Chews 'Rasgulla' Shaped Bomb Served By Friend In Madhya Pradesh, Dies As It Explodes
A case has been registered against Rambhagat, the friend of the victim.
Bhopal:

A 35-year-old man died after a country-made bomb resembling a 'rasgulla', allegedly fed to him as a prank by his friend, exploded in his mouth in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district, police said.

The incident took place at around 8 pm on November 10, Kotwali police station in-charge Durga Prasad Nagpure told reporters on Friday.

"Rajendra was served a country-made bomb, which resembled a rasgulla, by his friend as a joke. The bomb exploded in his mouth when he chewed it. He was brought to the district hospital in a serious condition, where he died," Nagpure said.

The friend, identified as Rambhagat, has told police that one Dharmu gave him this country-made bomb, he added.

A case has been registered against Rambhagat under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act, the official said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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