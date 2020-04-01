Man Posts Video Announcing Reward For Killing Nitish Kumar, Arrested

The man was arrested in Ludhiana, Punjab. (Representational)

A man, from a village in Rohtas district of Sasaram in Bihar, has been arrested by the Punjab police in Ludhiana for posting a video on social media in which he had announced a cash reward for whoever killed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Police official Siyaram Singh, who filed a case after the matter was brought to his notice earlier in the day, said the accused Dharmendra Kumar Pandey belonged to Toda village.

"In the video Pandey could be heard announcing a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh to whoever eliminated the Chief Minister. We verified his mobile number and other details that he had shared in the video and his location was traced to Ludhiana. Accordingly, an FIR was lodged here under relevant sections of the IPC and the district headquarters informed", the official said.

According to Rohtas Superintendent of Police Satyaveer Singh, the Punjab police found that the man's mental condition was "not stable".