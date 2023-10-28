Man Posing As HR Head Of Multi-National Company Dupes HSBC Bank Of Rs 2 Crore

The fraud was carried out between December 2022 and June 2023.

An alleged fraudster, claiming to be the Human Resources head of a multi-national company, duped HSBC Bank of more than Rs 2 crore, police said.

The accused opened 38 salary accounts in the names of "employees", got 28 credit cards issued and took two loans. But neither were the loans cleared nor the payment for the credit cards made, police said.

An FIR was registered at the Sushant Lok police station in this regard, they added.

According to the complaint filed by Saurabh Abrol, an authorised representative of HSBC Bank, a fraud of more than Rs 2 crore was committed by the accused. Some credit card and loan holders were not paying the bank and could not even be contacted.

When the bank investigated at its own level, a major fraud was detected which took place between December 2022 and June 2023, he said.

Mr Abrol said in his complaint that a person named Sachin Kathuria, posing as the HR head of a multi-national company, had met the staff of the bank at the Sector 44 branch.

He got salary accounts opened in the bank in the names of 38 people, presenting them as the company's employees.

Money was credited as salaries in these accounts every month, according to the complaint.

"On the basis of the regular transactions, 28 credit cards and two loans were issued by the bank, whose repayment was not made. When the bank proceeded with an investigation at its level, it was found that the money coming into these accounts in the name of salary was immediately withdrawn through debit cards," Mr Abrol said.

"The addresses given by these employees while opening bank accounts were also fake. When we checked the photographs of all these account holders, they did not match. We also started an inquiry against four bank officials who opened these accounts, issued credit cards and loans," he said in his complaint.

After a preliminary investigation, an FIR has been registered against Kathuria and others under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code on Friday, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)