Man Poses As PM Office Official's Relative To Get Free Entry In Bar, Arrested

According to police, the accused has no links in the PMO office.

A man has been arrested for allegedly posing as a relative of a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) official and asking to get free entry in a bar in Gurugram, the police said.

The accused identified as Satyaprakash Arya alias Siddharth, was arrested from Sector-58 Gurugram on Monday.

According to Pritpal Singh, ACP Crime-Gurugram, "SHO of Sector-65 police station Gurugram, received a phone call on his mobile number on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, and the caller introduced himself as a relative of a higher official of PMO and asked him to get a free entry into a bar located in Police Station Sector-65."

The accused Satyaprakash Arya works in a call centre and there is no such relative/officer who works at PMO, Gurugram ACP said.

An FIR was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC at Police Station Sector-65, Gurugram.

A mobile phone and SIM card used by the accused to commit the crime have also been recovered, ACP said.

Further investigation is underway, officials added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)