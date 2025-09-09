Need To Shut Population Control Programmes: PM's Economic Advisor

India does not have an aging population yet but it is time to consider the future and shut down the birth control programmes, Sanjeev Sanyal, member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Economic Advisory Council, told NDTV at the NDTV Profit GST Conclave today.

Asked about the aging population in several nations including Japan, he said, "We have not aged yet but we need to think about this. We are in the demographic dividend phase".

But with the birth rate declining rapidly, it is essential that India stays at the replacement rate.

"We have a total fertility rate of 1.9 and still declining, which is below the replacement rate. it is only 1.9 because a couple of states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have high birth rate but even those are declining," he said.

"No country where birth rate has declined too much has been able to bring it back up past the replacement rate. If we can it will be very unique. But at the very least, we need to shut down the population control programmes that seem to hang around in our bureaucracy," he added.

