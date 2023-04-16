Out On Morning Walk, Man Killed By Stray Dogs In Aligarh Muslim University

The incident was recorded in a CCTV camera.

A man was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the premises of Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday morning, police said.

Safdar Ali, a resident of a locality adjoining the campus, was out on a morning walk in a garden at Sir Syed Museum when the dogs attacked him, they said.

SP City Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said that a police team rushed to the spot but by then the victim had died.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further action will follow, he said.

The incident was recorded in a CCTV camera, a video clip of which surfaced on social media.

There was no immediate response from the university regarding the incident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)