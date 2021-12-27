Man 'Missing' From Kolkata Correctional Home, Son Goes To Court

The Calcutta High Court directed the Bengal government to submit a report by Thursday in the case

The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the Bengal government to submit a report by Thursday on a petition filed by a man claiming that his father has gone missing from judicial remand at the Presidency Correctional Home.

Ranjit Bhowmick, arrested in connection with a case of alleged possession of spurious liquor, went missing from the correctional home, his son Buddhadeb Bhowmick alleged.

A vacation bench comprising Justices RK Kapur and Krishna Rao directed the state government to "positively" file a report with regard to the claims made in the petition.

Buddhadeb Bhowmick claimed that his father was arrested in connection with the liquor case and was remanded in judicial custody by the Uluberia court.

He stated that the accused was transferred from Uluberia sub-divisional correctional home to Presidency in Kolkata on December 12, after his health deteriorated.

Ranjit Bhowmick was granted bail by the additional chief judicial magistrate, Uluberia, on December 21.

Upon going to Presidency Correctional Home with relevant documents to get his father December 22, jail authorities informed Buddhadeb Bhowmick that his father had been released on December 21 at 8 pm, Buddhadeb Bhowmick said.

Alleging possible foul play at the correctional home, Buddhadeb Bhowmick stated that two complaints were filed at the Alipore police station on December 23 and with the superintendent of police of Howrah rural district on December 24.