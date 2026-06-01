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Man Kills Wife, Flees After Locking Flat With Body Inside In Mumbai: Cops

A man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and fleeing after locking their house in Mumbai's Malvani area with the corpse inside, a police official said on Monday.

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Man Kills Wife, Flees After Locking Flat With Body Inside In Mumbai: Cops
Matin, who had switched off his cellphone after being contacted by neighbours, was held from Odisha.
Mumbai:

A man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and fleeing after locking their house in Mumbai's Malvani area with the corpse inside, a police official said on Monday.

Selima Khatun (33) was last seen by neighbours on May 18, after which the house remained locked, he said.

" On May 22, a foul smell started emanating from the house. However, when neighbours contacted her husband Shamsuddin Abdul Matin, he said it was a dead rat. As the stench grew stronger, neighbours alerted police, following which her decomposed body was found. She had been stabbed to death with a sharp weapon," the official said.

Matin, who had switched off his cellphone after being contacted by neighbours, was held from Odisha.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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