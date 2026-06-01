Man Kills Wife, Flees After Locking Flat With Body Inside In Mumbai: Cops

A man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and fleeing after locking their house in Mumbai's Malvani area with the corpse inside, a police official said on Monday.

Selima Khatun (33) was last seen by neighbours on May 18, after which the house remained locked, he said.

" On May 22, a foul smell started emanating from the house. However, when neighbours contacted her husband Shamsuddin Abdul Matin, he said it was a dead rat. As the stench grew stronger, neighbours alerted police, following which her decomposed body was found. She had been stabbed to death with a sharp weapon," the official said.

Matin, who had switched off his cellphone after being contacted by neighbours, was held from Odisha.

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