Telangana Man Kills Wife After She Refuses To Cook Mutton Curry

A furious husband brutally beat his wife to death after she allegedly refused to cook mutton curry for him in Telangana's Mahabubabad on Wednesday.

The wife has been identified as Maloth Kalavati, 35. Her mother claimed that Kalavati was assaulted and killed by her husband during a fight late at night when no one was around. The argument escalated into violence, leading to Kalavati's tragic death.

Authorities rushed to the scene upon receiving information about the incident. Police have launched an investigation to gather evidence and confirm the details of the crime.

The incident has left locals in disbelief over such extreme violence over a trivial domestic matter. This case highlights the growing concern of domestic violence, emphasizing the need for awareness and stricter legal action.