Man Kills Wife After Dispute Over Money, Dumps Body In Thane Forest

A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife after a monetary dispute, packed the body in a drum and threw it in a forest area in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday and following a complaint by the family of the 32-year-old victim, the man was arrested on Monday, they said. The couple was married for 12 years and the accused, resident of Titwala area here, used to frequently harass his wife and demanded money from her parents, an official from Kalyan rural police station said.

The woman's family had already given Rs 80,000 to the man. He wanted Rs 2 lakh for buying an auto-rickshaw which they could not give, he said.

The couple quarrelled frequently over this and other issues.

On Sunday, the man allegedly hit on his wife's head with an iron rod and then strangulated her to death with a rope, the official said.

The man then packed the body in a large drum, transported it to a forest in an auto-rickshaw near Ambernath and threw it there, he said.

On Monday, the woman's mother called the man after not getting any response from her daughter.

The man told her that he had killed her daughter and thrown the body in a forest, and that he was already at a police station, the official said.

Based on the information, local police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The man was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), the police said, adding a probe was on into the case.

