Man Kills Stray Dog Near Mumbai, Gouges Out Eyeball And Plays With It

A man in Maharashtra killed a stray dog and was later found on the road playing with one of its eyeballs. The shocking incident took place in Mumbra, on the outskirts of Mumbai.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the stray dog was attacked on a public road. Witnesses said the accused removed the dog's eye and was seen playing with them in full view of passers-by. Disturbed onlookers quickly alerted the Mumbra police.

Multiple videos, that are viral on social media, show the man casually sitting on the road right next to the dog's body and playing with an eyeball.

Animal welfare groups soon reached a police station and demanded strict action against the man.

A case has been registered under section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which covers offences causing grievous hurt, as well as under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.