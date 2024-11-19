Man Kills Sister-In-Law, Infant Niece After Brother Refuses Rs 30,000: Cops

(From left) Accused Zeeshan, his niece Aafiya and his sister-in-law Shaheen.

A case of double murder was reported in Ghaziabad when a 23-year-old man strangled his sister-in-law and her three-month-old daughter at their residence to settle old scores with the woman, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been arrested.

A detailed probe is underway but initial investigations revealed that the accused, Zeeshan, wanted to exact revenge on the woman for the assault and humiliation he suffered from her cousin brother two months ago. Besides, he suspected that the woman had convinced his brother not to give him Rs 30,000 to go to Dubai for work.

Police said another daughter of the woman, who witnessed the murders, however, survived a similar attack as she ran away from the spot.

Those murdered were identified as Shaheen Parveen (34) and her daughter Aafiya.

According to Ghaziabad Rural Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Surendranath Tripathi, the murders took place in Bamheta village under Wave City police station on Monday.

Police said Zeeshan first used a dupatta to strangle Shaheen in front of her two children. He then strangled Aafiya with his hands.

"Three-and-a-half-year-old Anbiya ran away, crying. Zeeshan would have killed her too had she stayed in the room," the DCP said.

Explaining the possible reasons behind the murders, Tripathi said: "Two months ago, Shaheen's cousin brother Afroz had humiliated Zeeshan during a dispute over the construction of a house by Zeeshan's family in Bihar, and even pulled him by his collar. The accused wanted to seek revenge over this. Besides, he wanted to go to Dubai and needed Rs 30,000 for the visa. He suspected that Shaheen had convinced his brother Burhan to not give him the money."

After committing the crime, Zeeshan fled to Noida, where he snatched a woman's mobile phone and made a call to Burhan, threatening to kill.

The accused was arrested while he was returning to Ghaziabad on Tuesday, police said.

(With inputs from Pintu Tomar)