Man Kills Minor To Falsely Implicate Relative Of Woman He Liked, 2 Arrested

The accused wanted to falsely implicate the maternal uncle of a woman he wanted to befriend, cops said

Three days after the body of an eight-year-old boy was found, police on Wednesday arrested two youths, including his cousin, in connection with the murder.

According to police, the accused wanted to falsely implicate the maternal uncle of a woman he wanted to befriend in the case.

Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand said, "Body of an eight-year-old boy was recovered in Mirvashya village under Kant police station area on Sunday."

"We have arrested one Prashant who is the cousin brother of the deceased and his friend Pankaj regarding the incident," he added.

"Prashant informed us that he did so to implicate the maternal uncle of a woman whom he wanted to befriend," said the police officer, adding that the girl's relative was against him.

Shortly after the body was recovered the two announced before villagers that someone called them on the phone and informed them that the girl's uncle has committed the murder.

"The claim made by the two was found to be false in the findings of the call data record of their mobile phones. The duo were arrested on suspicion after the finding. They also confessed to the crime before our team," the Superintendent of Police said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)