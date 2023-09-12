Man Kills Colleague In Fight Over Liquor Bill Payment In Greater Noida

Both the men got into an argument on Monday night after dinner, the officials said. (Representational)

A 32-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death by his colleague in Greater Noida over an argument to pay for liquor, police officials said Tuesday.

Both the men worked at the same confectionery store in Jewar town and got into an argument around 11 pm on Monday after dinner, the officials said.

"They fought over who would pay for the liquor. Banarasi Saini, 44, had been working at the confectionery store prior to Dheerendra Jatav, 32, joining it. Saini was pressuring Jatav into bearing the liquor expense and threatened to have it removed from work if he did not do it," a local police official said.

"Soon the argument escalated and turned into a fight in which Saini hit Jatav with an iron rod," the official said.

A police spokesperson said Jatav, who hailed from Auraiya district, died during treatment.

Saini has been taken into custody and an FIR has been lodged at the local Jewar police station after a complaint from Jatav's family, the spokesperson said.

According to police, Jatav was staying alone in Jewar as his wife and two children stayed in Auraiya.

Saini is unmarried and stayed alone here, the police said.Greater noida

