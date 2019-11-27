Man Kills 5 Family Members, Including Wife And Mother, In Jharkhand: Cops

Police has said Gango Das was mentally disturbed. (Representational)

A man killed five members of his family in Koderma in Ranchi alleging that his wife had illicit relationships, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, Gango Das, 30 reached his home at Harijan tola situated under Masmohana Panchayat of Koderma district on Tuesday night. He started fighting with his wife who was eight months pregnant.

The family members including the mother and two other relatives tried to intervene into the issue. He picked up a rod and hit his wife Sheela Devi, 27, mother Shanti, 60 , daughter Radhika Kumari, 6 and son Piyush Kumar, 2 and two other family members.

Except one niece all five died on the spot. She has been admitted in a local hospital for treatment. After the massacre, accused locked himself in a room.

Police has said Gango Das was mentally disturbed.

Police reached at information of the villagers and arrested the accused. The dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem.



