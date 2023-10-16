Man Hit By Car Over Property Dispute, Clings To Bonnet For 3 Km In Delhi

A man in Alipur area allegedly hit his younger brother with his car, sending him flying to the top of the car's bonnet where he stayed for 3 kms, literally clinging to his life, as his brother drove on.

Police on Monday said the man hit his brother over a property dispute.

A video of the incident that took place in the outer-north Delhi area surfaced on social media on Monday showing a man clinging to the bonnet of a moving car.

Police said Rajesh Kumar, who lives in Sonipat with his family, had gone to meet someone in Burari on Friday.

"On the way, near Pushta Road, due to a traffic jam, he got out of his car. In the meantime, Mahesh, who is Rajesh's elder brother, came in his SUV and hit him. Rajesh climbed on the bonnet and was dragged for around three kilometers," a police officer said.

The car only stopped when other commuters intervened. Kumar received minor injuries in the episode, said the officer.

Mahesh was booked under section 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering the life to personal safety of others) and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered at Alipur Police Station on the complaint of Rajesh Kumar, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)