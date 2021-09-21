On Punjab Chief Minister's Order, Man Arrested For Trying To Damage Ambedkar Statue

A man allegedly tried to damage the statue of BR Ambedkar in Phillaur town of Jalandhar, Punjab, by throwing a stone and a flower pot at it.

The accused has been identified as Bhiku Meena from Madhya Pradesh. (Representational)

Chandigarh:

A 25-year-old man was arrested for trying to damage the statue of BR Ambedkar in Phillaur town of Jalandhar district in Punjab, with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi today describing it as a tragic incident.

Mr Channi said an exemplary action will be ensured against those indulging in these types of dastardly acts.

Bhiku Meena, from Madhya Pradesh, had allegedly tried to damage the statue by throwing a stone and a flower pot at it on Monday night, a statement said.

Mr Channi, in an official statement, described it as a very unfortunate incident which has bruised the psyche of people who respect Baba Sahib Ambedkar, the Chief Architect of the Constitution.

No one will be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace in the state, the chief minister said, adding that he has already directed the director general of police (DGP) to enhance surveillance in every nook and corner of the state.

He said being a border state, the situation in Punjab always remains sensitive, but the state government is fully vigilant to deal with it and crush the nefarious designs of anti-social and anti-national elements which try to create unrest in Punjab.

