Andhra Chief Minister Unveils World's Largest Statue Of BR Ambedkar

Chief Minister Reddy called the statue of BR Ambedkar "the statue of social justice".

In a significant move towards promoting inclusivity and honouring the contributions of BR Ambedkar, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday unveiled the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Vijayawada.

The statue stands at an impressive height of 206 feet, making it a symbol of reverence for social justice and equality.

This unveiling comes amidst criticism directed at former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly showing insensitivity towards marginalised communities. Reportedly, Chandrababu made remarks suggesting a lack of respect and love towards BC, SC, and ST communities.

Furthermore, Chandrababu Naidu is said to have criticised Dalits and even expressed doubts about "anyone willingly choosing to be born in Dalit communities".

The contrasting actions of the current and former Chief Ministers highlight a shift in focus towards embracing diversity and upholding the principles advocated by BR Ambedkar. Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision to showcase the largest Ambedkar statue in the world serves as a powerful statement in support of social harmony and unity.

As the statue graces the cityscape of Vijayawada, it is expected to become a symbol of inspiration for generations to come, fostering a spirit of inclusiveness and respect for all sections of society. The significance of this monumental tribute to BR Ambedkar cannot be understated, especially at a time when efforts towards social cohesion and equality are of paramount importance.

"The 206 feet Mahashilpam of Ambedkar erected by our government in Vijayawada is a symbol not only for the state but also for the country. It is the "Statue of Social Justice"," he posted on X.

