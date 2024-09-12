Man Gets Life Term For Sexually Assaulting 5-Year-Old Boy In UP

A POCSO court here on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy over three years ago.

Government Counsel Pradeep Balyan said, "Special Judge Shrimati Manjula Bhalotya found Jaber Singh guilty under Section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act." "The court awarded him life imprisonment," Mr Balyan said.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on the accused, with the entire amount to be awarded to the victim as compensation According to the prosecution, the incident occurred in March 2021 when Singh lured the five-year-old boy to his home in a nearby village. The accused promised the child Rs 5, and once inside the house, he sexually assaulted him.

The boy's father filed a complaint with the police, alleging that his son had been playing near Jaber Singh's residence when he was taken away and abused.

