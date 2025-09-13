Man Gets 5-Year Jail Term For Sexually Assaulting Boy In Gurugram

A court in Gurugram sentenced a man to five years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a boy three years ago, police said on Saturday.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Jasmine Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on convict Prem Chand, a resident of Khandwa village in Rajasthan's Churu district, they added.

According to the police, the father of the boy had filed a complaint on May 23, 2022, stating that the accused had sexually assaulted his son after threatening to kill him. An FIR was registered at Sector 29 police station and the accused was arrested.

"After hearing both sides, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Jasmine Sharma on Friday convicted the accused and sentenced him to five years of imprisonment and imposed a fine," said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)