Man Gets 20 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Minor In Ghaziabad

A special court here on Wednesday convicted a man from Muradnagar to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a minor girl.

According to the government counsel, the court of special judge of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Neeraj Gautam, sentenced one Akbar from Muradnagar to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a minor girl.

Akbar was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh.

Special Public Prosecutor Utkarsh Vats said that the crime occurred on July 5, 2022. The victim's mother had gone to Aligarh for work and her husband was on duty.

The 17-year-old daughter, after visiting a temple with her fiance, was dropped off near a marriage home.

The prosecution said that as the victim was walking home, Akbar chased her and forcefully barged inside the house. He then raped the minor, causing her to faint.

Akbar also reportedly filmed a video of the victim while she was unconscious.

The victim was able to contact her mother after regaining consciousness and recounted the ordeal. Her mother returned to Ghaziabad and filed a complaint on July 7 at the police station.

Police filed a chargesheet in the case following investigations.

