Delhi Man Found Dead In Hotel Room After Party With Friends, Family Claims Murder

A man died at a hotel in northeast Delhi after partying with his friends, police said on Sunday. The deceased's family suspects that he was drugged and killed during the party.

However, police said the cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

Upon receiving information that a man had been found unconscious at the hotel on Saturday evening, a police team rushed to the spot and found Mohit Garg, a resident of Brahmpuri, lying senseless in the room, a police officer said.

He was rushed to JPC Hospital, where doctors declared him 'brought dead', he said, adding the body has been preserved at GTB Hospital for post-mortem.

Garg's kin and friends, however, claimed that it was they who rushed the victim to the hospital, and he had turned "totally blue" by then.

Police said Garg had checked into the hotel earlier in the day and hosted a party in the room in the evening. After the gathering, he suddenly fell unconscious, a police official said.

Meanwhile, Garg's family accused the police of not acting in a timely manner and raised slogans outside the JPC Hospital on Saturday night.

The victim's father, Narender Kumar Garg, said, "I personally feel that my son was drugged and killed by those who were with him during the party." "We have asked the police to investigate the entire matter properly and arrest those responsible for his death. My son was healthy and did not have any problems. Police must investigate the matter properly," the mourning father said.

A family friend of the victim, Vikas Jain, said, "The body was totally blue when we checked him. We immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. We feel that he was murdered. Police must take strict action against the accused." The forensic team has inspected the crime scene, while legal proceedings have been initiated.

Police are identifying those who attended the party in an effort to question them and establish the sequence of events leading to the death, an official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)