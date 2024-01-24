Man Falls In Gorge While Taking Selfie In Madhya Pradesh Tourist Town, Dies

He slipped and plunged into the gorge while clicking a selfie near a tree, police said.

Taking a selfie proved fatal for a man as he fell into a deep gorge while clicking his own photo in Mandu, a famous tourist town in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Kakda Kho, a deep gorge that attracts tourists in Mandu, some 35km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Monika Singh said the victim, Dinesh Lodhi, had come to Mandu along with three friends from Indore.

He slipped and plunged into the gorge while clicking a selfie near a tree, the officer said.

A State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team later took out his body from the gorge, Singh said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)